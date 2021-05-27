New Zealand Is Getting Drier

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today. Average annual rainfall for the five years 20162020 was 3.1 percent below the previous five-year average …

Between 2016 and 2020, New Zealand’s average precipitation, which includes rain, sleet, snow, and hail, was 504,988 million cubic metres. This was down from the average of 520,890 million cubic metres in the previous five years and down from an average of 565,691 million cubic metres in 1996–2000.

