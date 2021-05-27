Is It Time To Get Your Car’s Transfer Case Serviced?

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

With winter upon us, many New Zealanders are now realising that they haven’t yet taken in their cars for their regular annual service. To ensure that their commutes go smoothly throughout winter, Kiwis pride themselves on keeping their vehicles in top condition.

There is one part of the car, however, that many people are overlooking when going in for a service – the transfer case. Not all vehicles have one, as transfer cases are more commonly found on cars that feature AWD or 4WD abilities. The transfer case is what allows drivers to switch between modes of operation.

If you want to look out for signs that your transfer case is not working as it should, there are numerous symptoms to watch out for. You are likely to first notice that you’re having trouble shifting between gear ranges. This could also be an indication of other issues, but most often, it means that your internal transfer case has failed.

Other symptoms include your car popping out of 4WD mode or not being able to put it into 4WD at all. Grinding, humming, or growling sounds when you speed up or slow down can also be caused by a bad transfer case. Kiwis in the know are watching out for any of these signs and taking their cars to get serviced as soon as possible.

They know that it’s particularly important to get your transfer case seen to in winter. This is because issues can be caused by wear and tear or leaks which are more prevalent issues in the winter months due to temperature fluctuations, hail, and rainy conditions.

Many people with the know-how try to fix their cars themselves, but are quickly realising that the symptoms of transfer case failure and transmission failure are mostly interchangeable. It can therefore be difficult to detect what the real issue is.

