Increased Demand Forecast For Dosing Pumps

Dosing pumps are used for an array of activities in many industries, but they have an especially high number of applications in the New Zealand agriculture industry. They are used to distribute chemicals or fluids through water or gas flow in specific, …Dosing pumps are used for an array of activities in many industries, but they have an especially high number of applications in the New Zealand agriculture industry.

They are used to distribute chemicals or fluids through water or gas flow in specific, controlled amounts. Dosing pumps are often used to distribute much-needed fertilisers across the land of New Zealand farmers. Plus, farmers can use them to give exact doses of vaccinations, medications, vitamins, and minerals to their livestock through their livestock watering systems.

Dosing pumps also have many industrial applications, such as adding acid and lubricant or diluting disinfectants and waxes during manufacturing processes. As they can inject additives into a liquid or water line, the applications are nearly limitless.

Now, with a projected increased demand due to rapid industrialisation and an increased need for wastewater treatment applications, dosing pumps are set to be more popular than ever. Research on the subject has found that while the global market for dosing pumps was worth $5.90 billion in 2018, it could be worth $8.99 billion by 2026. This would make the compound annual growth rate 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

With a need for dosing pumps that stand the test of time, more and more New Zealand farmers are choosing sturdier and more effective products like those produced by Mixrite over alternatives such as Dosatron.

They have been so popular here that the Asia-Pacific region has acquired the highest market share in terms of revenue for dosing pumps. New Zealand agriculture contributes towards this, as do the many production facilities in the wider region for textiles, paper, food, and wastewater treatment.

Currently, the market for dosing pumps is dominated by those being used for water and wastewater treatment. The projected uses for 2026 still put this application far ahead of other uses.

