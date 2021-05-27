Dunedin: The Unsung Hero Of Tech Innovation In NZ

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

Though many Kiwis dont know it, Dunedin has long been home to some of New Zealands top technology sector companies and continues to develop as a hub for homegrown software and tech innovators. Once thought of as just a student city, there are now …

Though many Kiwis don’t know it, Dunedin has long been home to some of New Zealand’s top technology sector companies – and continues to develop as a hub for homegrown software and tech innovators. Once thought of as just a student city, there are now more tech companies thriving in the heart of the city than ever before.

Dunedin-based tech companies are carving out their place in the world in some surprising niches. ADInstruments, for example, is one of the world’s leading creators of DAQ software and hardware, which is used for a wide range of university research applications.

Other successful tech companies that have called Dunedin home include CodeLingo, which automatically scans and corrects coding errors and Education Perfect, an online learning toolkit. One company that has found great success is Pocketsmith, software for personal finances that is now used across 191 countries worldwide. Dunedin is also where Sir Ian Taylor started his firm Animation Research, which specialises in computer animation.

In one section of the city, you can now find many tech startups. The Warehouse Precinct has become home to many startups on the site of an old hat and textiles factory. After struggling to find commercial tenants, the landlords decided to turn the place into a coworking space, and it grew from there. The next step is to complete The Investors Lab, a workshop for prototyping to be used by gadget and hardware startups.

Meanwhile, the Dunedin-based cloud software firm Timely has recently been acquired by an overseas buyer. The business offers cloud software services for appointment management, often used by those in the beauty or fitness industries. It allows customers to easily book appointments online while business owners can enjoy less admin time spent on bookings. While the exact amount it sold for has not been announced, it has been confirmed that the number is over $100 million.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url