Vehicles And Crude Oil Lead Large Rise In Imports

A large rise in total goods imports in April 2021 was led by vehicles and crude oil, Stats NZ said today.

The value of goods imports in April 2021 rose $1.0 billion (26 percent) from April 2020 to reach $5.0 billion.

“The rise in import values contrasts with a fall of similar magnitude in import values in April 2020,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

