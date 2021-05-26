Unique Journalism Award Open For Applications

Press Release – Bruce Jesson Foundation

A unique award fostering critical journalism in Aotearoa New Zealand is now open for applications.

The Bruce Jesson Journalism Award, unlike any other journalism award in this country, provides up to $4000 up-front to fund the time and resources required to produce journalistic work.

The work can be in any format but must be “critical, informed, analytical and creative journalism or writing which will contribute to public debate in New Zealand on an important issue or issues”.

The Bruce Jesson Foundation, founded in memory of Auckland journalist and writer Bruce Jesson who died in 1999, also offers an award of up to $1000 for published work by a New Zealand journalism student nominated by a journalism programme leader. This work must also be “critical, informed, analytical and creative journalism or writing which will contribute to public debate in New Zealand on an important issue or issues”.

Applications for both of this year’s awards are now open and close on Friday 17 September.

Full criteria and details on how to apply are available on the Bruce Jesson Foundation website www.brucejesson.com.

