TransDiesel Celebrating 40 Years In Business

Two Kiwi mates who started their business in a London flat have reached the significant milestone of 40-years in business together.

TransDiesel, a Christchurch-based distributor of construction equipment, diesel engines, transmissions, generator sets as well as oil and filtration products, started with the refurbishment of a single transmission almost four decades ago and has since grown into a nationwide business employing more than 260 people and trading at nearly $200M annually.



“In those early years, the founding mates referred to themselves as pirates, as they shook up the industry, putting the customer firmly front of mind,” said Mike McKessar, Managing Director of TransDiesel New Zealand.

“It’s this people-focussed ethos which has become the backbone of the company and contributed to its success over so many years.”

Since those small beginnings, TransDiesel has morphed into an operation with 17 branches around the country, helping to ensure prompt and efficient service for customers.

“We have the distribution rights to the Volvo range of construction equipment, which is a real privilege as it’s a market leader and so highly regarded around the world,” said Mr McKessar.

“It’s through the supply of such equipment to particular sectors that we contribute to the development of national infrastructure and associated projects.

“From a lubricant perspective, we are the New Zealand distributor of Shell engine oil – so you could say we literally play a key role in helping to keep the country moving.”

Other brands, products and services available from TransDiesel and its team of field representatives includes Yanmar construction equipment, Perkins engines and Kohler engines and power generation.

“In a nutshell, TransDiesel offers an extensive, nationwide sales and service network which delivers a one-stop-shop when it comes to all things industry related,” said Mr McKessar.

“We are a brand with long-established trust and reputation, offering world-class products and we stand by what we supply through our customer promise of ‘we’ve got your back.’

“Machinery operators need to be able to depend on their product, know it’s fit for purpose and, most importantly, feel safe when using it. We have some big plans as we celebrate our 40th year and look forward to not only developing our brand, but expanding on what we offer to our loyal customers.”

For more information about TransDiesel and to learn more about the brands they represent as well as products and services available, visit https://www.transdiesel.com/40years

