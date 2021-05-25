The Octonauts Are Calling All Kids To Be A Captain For A Day!

Press Release – Sea Life Kelly Tarltons Auckland

Ahoy! Octonauts are diving into SEA LIFE Kelly Tarltons Aquarium from 27 May 21 June 2021 Swim into SEA LIFE Kelly Tarltons Aquarium for an action-packed adventure with Octonauts from Thursday 27 May Monday 21 June. The Octonauts are …



Ahoy! Octonauts are diving into SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium from 27 May – 21 June 2021

Swim into SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium for an action-packed adventure with Octonauts from Thursday 27 May – Monday 21 June.

The Octonauts are calling YOU to be a Captain for a day and help the team rescue Captain Barnacles who has gone missing in action!

Enjoy exploring a wide variety of colourful sea life, from anemones to sharks, while you complete the FREE Octonauts rescue mission.

On arrival at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s you will undergo an Octonauts Mission Briefing and then step into the role of a captain for the day by helping solve activities around the aquarium to save Captain Barnacles and bring him back to the Octopod.

From ‘Clue Collection’ to ‘Entanglement Escapes’ and ‘Pollution Problems’, the Octonauts will look to you as the captain to lead them on the mission solving each task while also learning about how you can help save our oceans.

Don’t forget to check out the Octonauts colouring-in station by the Rockpools and treat yourself to a Kwazii, Captain Barnacle or Peso Octonauts cookie from the café at the end of the mission!

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is open from Thursday – Monday during the school term. All tickets must be pre-booked online in advance. For opening hours, tickets and further information, visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/auckland/tickets-passes/

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Be Captain For A Day With Octonauts

Where: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s, 23 Tamaki Drive, Orakei, Auckland NZ 1071

When: Thursday 27 May – Monday 21 June 2021

Hours: 9:30am – 5pm (last entry 4pm)

Cost: $41 for adults, $29 for children, FREE for children under 3

Book online in advance to guarantee entry and save 20% for advance bookings on weekdays!

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url