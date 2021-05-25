Properties With Plans Prove Popular With Buyers

Press Release – Bayleys

An increasing number of residential properties are appealing to the add-value requirements of todays buyers. In answer to rising property prices, Bayleys Havelock North salesperson Gretchen Paape says properties with extension plans or the potential …

An increasing number of residential properties are appealing to the add-value requirements of today’s buyers.

In answer to rising property prices, Bayleys Havelock North salesperson Gretchen Paape says properties with extension plans or the potential to enhance an existing footprint are proving most attractive to discerning purchasers.

“Average property values continue to rise, prompting buyers to search for suitable homes with add-value potential,” Ms Paape explains.

“Homes with room to grow offer buyers the ability to purchase, and live in, with the option of extending down the track according to future family requirements,” she adds

A refurbished four-bedroom home at 70 Breadalbane Avenue, Havelock North has attracted heightened buyer interest for its turn-key presentation and add-value potential.

Ms Paape, who is marketing the property for sale by tender closing 31 May, says while completing impressive pre-sale renovations, the current owners have included proposed extension plans that would see an additional living area, ensuite bathroom plus walk-in-wardrobe for the master suite, and carport enclosed to create a generous double garage.

Presently spanning some 191sqm (more or less) with large open-plan living, several alfresco areas and a rumpus room, the property has excellent family appeal, with proposed extension plans set to add another 63sqm (more or less) on to an already spacious floorplan.

“Should a new owner utilise the proposed extension plans, the end result of a 254sq m (more or less) family home in such excellent proximity to amenities is an opportunity not to be missed,” Ms Paape says.

“The current owners have undertaken a meticulous renovation that has transformed the property into a contemporary sanctuary whilst maintaining the integrity of its original 1960s character,” she adds.

Proudly elevated to take in peaceful surroundings and magnificent views out over the urban plains, the property gains uninterrupted views out to Roy’s Hill, the Kaweka and Kaimanawa ranges and Ruapehu on a fine, sunny day.

In Californian bungalow style, Ms Paape says the property’s light-filled living spaces and angular aesthetic offer an ideal blend of classic and contemporary architecture, with separate living zones providing peace and privacy for busy families.

“The living wing has a fabulous alfresco connection anchored by the sunny north-west facing deck that provides superb views for the morning coffee, long family lunch or glass of wine as the sun goes down,” Ms Paape says.

“The entire living area is bathed in natural sunshine which flows along polished native timber flooring to the dining room and spectacular entertainer’s kitchen.”

Ideally suited as the heart of the home, the impressive new kitchen features a large free-standing Smeg oven with five-burner gas hobs, stone benchtops including the breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and a light airy connection to the balcony and living areas.

A clever floorplan provides three bedrooms and a family-sized bathroom plus separate wash closet and carport on the ground level, while large living and the master suite is positioned above.

Downstairs there is a rumpus room, ample storage and landscaped grounds with raised garden beds for vegetables and hobby plantings.

“There is also a covered alfresco area overlooking a lush grassy lawn doubtless to provide ample entertainment for backyard cricket fans and children alike,” Ms Paape says.

The home is fit with the latest modern conveniences including a ducted heat transfer system, new spouting, infinity gas hot water, double glazed windows and efficient insulation.

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac offering exceptional lifestyle opportunities so close to Havelock North’s village centre, Ms Paape says there has been a high level of interest from families excited by the fresh refurbishment and immaculate presentation.

“Super-low interest rates continue to soften the blow of rising property prices, with buyers today looking to add-value potential as another sweetener,” she adds.

Renowned for its preferable climate and plentiful growing conditions, Havelock North is one of New Zealand’s premier food and wine regions.

“Home to several of the country’s top schools, the locale has a thriving café and restaurant culture, as well as being superbly accessible to neighbouring Napier, Hastings and the central North Island,” Ms Paape says.

Boasting excellent proximity to the golden-sands of Ocean and Waimarama Beaches, walking trails, cycleways and mountainous treks are in abundance, making the location an ever-popular lifestyle choice for professionals, families and those seeking a reprieve from busier main centres.

The property at 70 Breadalbane Avenue, Havelock North is offered for sale by tender closing 1pm, Monday 31 May 2021 (will not be sold prior).

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url