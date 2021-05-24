No New Community Cases; 4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are four new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered.

Seven previously reported cases have been reclassified as historical. All seven have been removed from our active cases list and five will not be recorded in our country tally of COVID-19 cases as these have been reported in the respective country overseas.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 64 historical cases, out of a total of 495 cases.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,311.

New border cases

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location *22 May India Qatar Day 0 / routine Auckland *22 May India Qatar Day 0 / routine Auckland 22 May India Qatar Day 0 / routine Auckland *22 May India Qatar Day 0 / routine Auckland

*These cases travelled together in a bubble.

Melbourne

The Ministry is aware of reports of two likely positive cases in Melbourne and will be working with our counterparts in Australia. We expect to be able to provide a further update later today.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,108,952

Yesterday 1,976 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average is 3,769.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,830,907 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 273,499,938 and users have created 10,259,504 manual diary entries.

There have been 486,606 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

