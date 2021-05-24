Coastguard Organisation Set To Benefit From Waterfront Lighthouse Property Sale

Press Release – Bayleys

Volunteer search and rescue organisation Coastguard New Zealand is set to receive a $50,000 donation from the sale of a majestic waterfront property – complete with its own working lighthouse.

View from headland

The 26-hectare north-facing headland property at Cape Rodney on Leigh Peninsula just north of Auckland comprises some 1.5 kilometres of coastline real estate – with exclusive access to its own private beaches.

Bordering the Goat Island Marine Reserve land, the clifftop property at 100 Omaha Block Road sits on a headland which separates Pakiri Beach to the north and Omaha Beach to the south, and is located directly opposite Little Barrier Island.

Part of the coastline overlooked by the property lies within the environmentally-protected Goat Island Marine Reserve.

At the tip of the landholding is a working lighthouse which has been a flashing beacon since 1967. Producing a beam of LED light projecting some 10 nautical miles out into the Hauraki Gulf, the fully-automated solar powered lighthouse is administered by Maritime New Zealand.

Now the lifestyle block property 100 Omaha Block Access Road has been placed on the market for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Matakana. Salesperson Kellie Bissett said that with a multi-million dollar price tag attached, the philanthropic-minded vendor had pledged to contribute $50,000 from the proceeds towards Coastguard New Zealand when the eventual sale was concluded.

Coastguard chief executive officer Callum Gillespie said: “Coastguard is delighted by the offer of this generous gift.”

“The lighthouse at Leigh has kept mariners safe for decades and the gift to Coastguard arising from the sale of the property continues this tradition and will help save lives at sea.”

Kellie Bissett said the vendor 100 Omaha Block Access Road was a strong supporter of the emergency services – having previously made private donations to support local services.

“And having seen the outstanding work which Coastguard New Zealand has undertaken supporting and promoting boaties in need as well as the coastal environment, it seemed an easy decision to offer financial support there too,” Bissett said.

“It was an obvious selection – being a waterfront property with a working lighthouse on its headland and the connection with the farm and the sea that runs deep in the vendors veins. They are passionate about animals and marine life and this is acknowledged through their gesture.”

Ms Bissett said the property had access to multiple swimming and snorkeling spots along its edges, with magnificent rock outcrops in between harbouring snapper, crayfish, kingfish, paua and sea eggs. Seals can often be seen basking at the bottom of the track to the water, so docile they barely flinch as you walk past. Riparian rights also meant a new owner could look at adding new pathways and tracks from the property down to the water.

With hundreds of pohutukawa trees and thousands of other New Zealand natives planted in pockets across the rolling countryside block, the property has a four-bedroom 1980s block base and cedar home incorporating a self-contained studio.

“With such a vast coastline frontage, there are multiple opportunities for any new owner to consider – ranging from keeping the existing dwelling ‘as is’, upgrading and extending it, building a new residence or exploring the many options a magnificent waterfront block like this presents,” she said.

“Additionally, with livestock grazing, and the north facing aspect, the potential to undertake small-scale horticultural activities and to operate a self-sufficient lifestyle with paddock and sea at your calling serves up a very attractive proposition.”

The undulating property also includes the original shearing shed, safe storage for farm machinery and equipment, plenty of water storage and stock yards. The property is private with no easements running through it.

