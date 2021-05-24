Clickthrough Focuses On Speed With New Website

Press Release – Clickthrough SEO Auckland

Clickthrough has been providing cutting-edge search marketing services since 2009, with emphasis on helping New Zealand websites and eCommerce stores achieve sustainable results. Wanting to make sure they can create websites that deliver results, they have been working hard behind the scenes to make their website more user-friendly.

According to Clickthrough Chief Motivator Glen Maguire, the Clickthrough website needed to walk the talk by providing a better and faster website experience for mobile browsers in anticipation of Google’s Core Web Vitals update in June 2021.

“A Conversion Ratio Optimisation (CRO) review of our website in March highlighted a few key usability snags that were hindering users from finding what they were looking for. For example, the website was loading way too slow for smartphone users, which is also crucial for organic search rankings. We knew we had to act quickly, as Google is releasing a major update in June 2021, which will penalise sites that have a slow load speed.”

“We completed our website’s transition in May, and we’re delighted with the results we’ve been seeing. The site now regularly achieves a load speed of over 90% for both mobile and desktop browsers. Before the relaunch, we were achieving a sub 30% score on mobile. We’re also happy with the initial boost in organic rankings we are achieving with the new site.”

Clickthrough wishes to lead by example, showing new and existing customers the importance of fast load speeds, especially with such an important update on the way. If you would like to know more about Clickthrough’s search marketing services, or you’re interested in learning how they can help prepare your website for Google’s pending Core Web Vitals update, contact Clickthrough Digital today.

