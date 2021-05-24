Apptio Simplifies Cost Management Of Cloud Migration With Launch Of Cloudability Shift In Australia And New Zealand

Press Release – Apptio

Sydney, Australia May 24, 2021 Apptio today announced the availability of Cloudability Shift, a solution designed to help organisations apply the same financial rigor to cloud migration strategies, in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). With Cloudability …

Sydney, Australia – May 24, 2021 – Apptio today announced the availability of Cloudability Shift, a solution designed to help organisations apply the same financial rigor to cloud migration strategies, in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). With Cloudability Shift, organisations can efficiently measure and compare the cost and impact of tailored migration plans to inform decision making and lay the foundation for a successful move to the public cloud.

Cloudability Shift is a cloud financial management solution that helps companies analyse, plan, and track migrations to public cloud.

The platform increases the success rate of cloud migration initiatives by ensuring organisations can define a target end state, readily quantify the value of cloud transformation, refine plans conscious of cost and impact, and track migration progress against their plans. Designed to enable informed, flexible migration planning, Cloudability Shift allows organisations to move fast, spend wisely, and maximise the return on investment (ROI) of their cloud strategy.

Whether modernising disaster recovery, shifting to digital business models, or enabling employees to work remotely, IT leaders are turning to the public cloud for increased agility, reduced costs, and improved time to value. Migrating to the cloud can be transformative, but it is not without risk – cost overrun, operational disruption and delicate timelines can easily impede migration efforts.

Successful cloud migrations require organisations to adopt a “cloud-smart” mindset, determining when to migrate workloads by prioritising those that maximise organisational benefit while minimising effort and cost. This begins with informed planning – building defensible plans that connect on-premises costs and forecasted public cloud costs. As migrations are executed, it is then critical to track realised costs relative to plan, dynamically adjusting your strategy along the way and easily evaluating the potential impact of changes to costs and timeline.

Key features of Cloudability Shift include:

Analyse public cloud migration scenarios : Creating a migration strategy begins by understanding your total cost of ownership (TCO) for on-premises resources and forecasted cloud costs. With Cloudability Shift, organisations can model and compare a variety of workload migration scenarios, balancing on-premises commitments, business objectives, and cost impact to develop a clear and defensible migration plan.

: Creating a migration strategy begins by understanding your total cost of ownership (TCO) for on-premises resources and forecasted cloud costs. With Cloudability Shift, organisations can model and compare a variety of workload migration scenarios, balancing on-premises commitments, business objectives, and cost impact to develop a clear and defensible migration plan. Plan (and continuously refine) your cloud migration strategy : Migrations rarely go as planned, but changes to your migration strategy do not need to result in a failed migration. Organisations can minimise risk and cost over-run by adapting their migration strategy as business objectives change. Cloudability Shift allows for organisations to re-plan as changes arise and adjust variables in real time, surfacing cost and schedule impact to ensure visibility into the impact of changes and allow your team to make informed decisions.

: Migrations rarely go as planned, but changes to your migration strategy do not need to result in a failed migration. Organisations can minimise risk and cost over-run by adapting their migration strategy as business objectives change. Cloudability Shift allows for organisations to re-plan as changes arise and adjust variables in real time, surfacing cost and schedule impact to ensure visibility into the impact of changes and allow your team to make informed decisions. Track cloud migration costs and keep stakeholders informed: Effective tracking can provide key stakeholders clarity and confidence as an organisation migrates to the cloud. Cloudability Shift gives your team visibility into cost drivers, letting them drill into areas of spend to help maximise the ROI of your migration strategy and detect variances as they arise for greater cost and operational efficiency. By combining the power of Cloudability Shift with Cloudability, Apptio’s market leading cloud cost management and optimisation tool, organisations can easily track planned costs against cloud actuals throughout – and after – the move.

Over 1,800 companies around the world trust Apptio to help them manage and optimize their IT and public cloud spend, connecting actionable insights to their technology investments to drive their business initiatives forward.

For more information, visit the Cloudability Shift information page.

About Apptio

Apptio’s products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url