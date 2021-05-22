Jordan Carrol Wins Central Otago Young Grower Of The Year Competition

Press Release – Horticulture NZ

Jordan Carrol, orchard and harvest manager at CentralPac, has won the 2021 Central Otago Young Grower of the Year competition.

‘What we do really matters. We need all the people we can to make the most of the horticulture industry,’ said Jordan.

‘The world needs more and more food. Growing requires so much commitment and you have to be there. But the feeling is also just so insanely satisfying.’

Jordan will represent Central Otago at the national Young Grower of the Year competition in Wellington on 22-23 September, where six other regional finalists will compete for their share of $30,000 in prizes.

HortNZ President, Barry O’Neil, said that the Young Grower competition plays an important role in supporting the next generation of growers and horticulture industry leaders.

“With the rapid rate of change and challenges facing the industry, we need to support these talented young growers. Competitions like this give young growers invaluable experience to help start their journey as the leaders of tomorrow,” says Barry.

“The horticulture industry has a lot of offer. It’s a rewarding career for those who want to help feed New Zealand and the world healthy food, and help the industry to meet environmental and climate adaptation goals.

“The competition showcases some of the industry’s top talent. It is a chance for us all to celebrate their success and support the industry’s rising talent. Thank you to Horticentre and Summerfruit New Zealand, as well as all of our other event sponsors, for their support.”

The Central Otago Young Grower of the Year competition is sponsored by Summerfruit NZ and the Horticentre Charitable Trust, with support by Oji Fibre Solutions, RD8, NZ Apples & Pears, Centralpac and HortNZ.

