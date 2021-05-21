Southern Māori Businesses Invited To Enter Biennial Awards

Press Release – KUMA – Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru

Mori businesses in Otago, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes are being invited to enter a prestigious awards event that celebrates resilience, collaboration and business success. Te Kupeka Umaka Mori ki Araiteuru (KUMA), the Mori business …

Māori businesses in Otago, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes are being invited to enter a prestigious awards event that celebrates resilience, collaboration and business success.

Te Kupeka Umaka Māori ki Araiteuru (KUMA), the Māori business network for the Otago/Southland region, has today opened entries to the biennial KUMA Māori Business Awards.

Businesses that identify as Māori are eligible to enter. The categories for this year’s event are: Collaboration & Innovation, Employment & Growth, Resilience & Wellbeing and Emerging Enterprise (includes Rangatahi). The supreme winner will be awarded the Suzanne Spencer Tohu Maumahara Business Award.

Suzanne was highly regarded as one of the founding members of KUMA. This Award is an acknowledgement of her significant contribution to Māori ki Araiteuru and her enduring legacy.

After a year when people around the globe were asked to isolate, for many the past 12 months has provided opportunity to reinterpret that message, says KUMA Board co-Chair Claire Porima.

“What I have seen is the demonstration of kaupapa Māori entrepreneurship. We have focused on valuing our whānau connections, supporting each other personally and professionally, and creating innovative ways to strengthen our businesses. This is whakawhanaungatanga in action, one of our key values at KUMA. Our vision is captured in the whakatauki ‘Kia tipua tahi ai’, Let us grow together.”

An independent judging panel will select finalists, who will be acknowledged on the night alongside the category winners. Judges are: Experienced management consultant Jeffrey Broughton; Aimee Kaio, Rūnanga Engagement Manager in the Regional Investment Fund team of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu; and Karen Roos, Māori Enterprise Advisor from Te Puni Kōkiri.

The theme for this year’s awards is Manawaroa (resilience) and Kotahitanga (collaboration/oneness). The Awards dinner will take place at Elmwood Gardens in Invercargill, on July 2. Tickets are $100+GST for non-KUMA members, $60+GST for members and $500+GST for a table of 10. Entertainment and a guest speaker will be announced soon.

Entries close on Thursday, June 17. Entry forms can be downloaded here and are to be submitted to tautoko@kuma.co.nz.

About the KUMA 2021 Māori Business Awards judges

Jeffrey Broughton

Jeffrey Broughton (Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki) is an experienced management consultant and business adviser at Findex. He is passionate about helping Māori business owners improve their performance and grow their business.

Jeffrey is a chartered accountant and chartered member of the Institute of Directors with considerable experience in areas including strategy development, leadership and culture, innovation, advisory boards, organisational review and governance.

Aimee Kaio

Aimee Kaio (Kāi Tahu, Te Arawa, Ngā Puhi) is the Rūnanga Engagement Manager in the Regional Investment Fund team of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu. Aimee is a strong advocate for iwi-led regional economic development and is passionate about the growth of Māori SMEs.

Aimee is a part-owner of small businesses, an experienced board director and a habitual student (always learning). Aimee’s specialist skills and experience are in strategy development, ecosystem mapping, ideation, innovation and leadership.

Karen Roos

Karen Roos (Ngā Puhi) is a Māori Enterprise Advisor for Te Puni Kōkiri with 10 years’ experience supporting Māori SME owners. Karen is an advocate of increasing capability development so owners can reach their full potential – ultimately enhancing future business growth and supporting thriving whānau.

About KUMA

Te Kupeka Umaka Māori ki Araiteuru (KUMA) is the Māori business network for the Otago/Southland region. Established in 2005, its core purpose is to bring Māori business people together and enhance their individual success through collective support. Board members (voluntary roles), based throughout the region, are: in Ōtepoti Dunedin: Claire Porima and Janine Kapa (co-Chairs), Karen Roos, Joyce Lepper, Amber Bridgman, Katrina Bryant; in Waihōpai: Janice Lee; in Wānaka: Celia Crosbie; in Tāhuna Queenstown: Maria Rapata and Karmela Rapata; in Murihiku: RaNae Niven.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url