Final Line-up Announced For Welcome To Winter Festival And Tickets Now On Sale

Queenstown, New Zealand (21 May 2021) – The final line-up for the Welcome to Winter festival is been released with tickets now on sale for ticketed events.

From 2-4 July, the Queenstown festival will feature an action packed three days of events and activities to celebrate all there is to love about the snowy season.

“Made possible through seed funding from the Government’s Domestic Events Fund, along with support from a number of local partners, the program marks an opportunity for our community to celebrate the season and welcome our domestic and Australian visitors,” said Destination Queenstown Interim Chief Executive Ann Lockhart.

“Many in our Queenstown community have been through a tumultuous and uncertain time as a result of COVID-19. The aim of Welcome to Winter is to provide a chance for us all to come together, have some fun, and look forward to the upcoming winter season,” Ms Lockhart added.

The line-up includes:

A mid-winter Christmas market

Activations on Earnslaw Park including the TomTom Sound Stage

A White Party at Miss Lucy’s

Fireworks in Queenstown Bay

A Welcome to Winter Gala at Walter Peak

Ladi6 at Sherwood

On-mountain festivities at Coronet Peak and The Remarkables

Cardrona Legends of Steel Rail Jam

New Zealand Mountain Film Festival

The full line-up and further details are available on the dedicated Welcome to Winter events page: www.queenstownnz.co.nz/welcometowinter. Additional transport options will be available during the festival, so please keep an eye on the Welcome to Winter Facebook event page for the latest information: www.facebook.com/events/queenstown-new-zealand/welcome-to-winter/136147165069132

