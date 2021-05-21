Budget Funding For Rail A Huge And Positive Contribution

Press Release – Rail And Maritime Transport Union

The union representing rail workers says a major boost to rail funding in the Budget is going to make a huge and positive contribution to modernizing the transport sector.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Budget confirmed the Government’s strong, forward-focussed approach to rail as part of an integrated transport system.

Mr Butson says rail has suffered from under investment for decades, but a commitment of $1.3 billion in Budget 2021 was a game changer, and would build on investments over the previous two years.

The purchase of new locomotives and rolling stock for KiwiRail, together with investment in the reliability and safety of our rail network, would help secure an effective supply chain.

Mr Butson says the funding is a vote of confidence in regional New Zealand, including the building of a new facility to assemble wagons in Hillside, Dunedin.

“This investment approach means the development of long term capability and skills in New Zealand regions, which will contribute to our economic recovery from COVID-19.”

