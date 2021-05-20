NZ Startup Wych Money Generates Global Interest In First Capital Raise

Press Release – Wych

Wych founder excited by level of interest as Wych kicks off first capital raise.

Wych has been overwhelmed by the scale of the interest, with their first round attracting the attention of over 2500 investors in 2 weeks. Wych, who have partnered with KapVista to manage their campaign were surprised when the numbers started to roll in.

“We are excited by the interest, this is great for us and another indication that New Zealand is a hotbed for innovation.” says Dermot Butterfield, CEO at Wych.

The timing is important as Wych approaches their launch later this year. With the impact of the global pandemic still being felt, potential for interest rate changes and record-breaking house prices the pressure on personal finances has never been greater.

“Wych Money is ‘Google Maps’ for your financial life, you set the destination and Wych plots the course. Wych shows you the places to find savings and helps reroute when the inevitable detours arise.”

Would you like to join Wych on it’s journey? Wych is accepting signup for early access and continuing with it’s investor campaign.

