Budget Recognises Experts In Māori Health “It’s Been A Very Long Time Coming”

The government’s ‘quest for equity’ budget, particularly in health is on the whole a “win” for Māori believes Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority.

The Waitangi Tribunal claimant and long-time advocate for a Māori Health Authority is very pleased to see $98M invested in the initial set-up and framework of the commissioning model.

“It’s been a very long time coming and a real credit to all those who have worked very hard since 2005 to keep this kaupapa top of mind,” Lady Tureiti said.

“Recognising by resourcing our experts in Māori health is absolutely the right decision and Minister Little and Minister Henare are to be commended for their courage.”

The government increase of benefits was a good start however “as long as the cost of living like food, housing or electricity doesn’t go up,” she cautioned.

In her day-to-day role as Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health, operator of Puna Reo Early Learning Centre and Kura Kaupapa Māori in Hamilton, she welcomed the investment in the education sector.

“How the government tackled inequities between early childhood centres and kindergartens in terms of the rates they pay teachers was a gain for Māori kohanga reo.”

Moxon’s one criticism was the continued investment in Corrections and Justice.

“These systems are detrimental to Māori wellbeing – the exception being $70M for award-winning iwi community panels, Te Pae Oranga.”

“Harm from reoffending has fallen a measurable 22.5 percent from that initiative which is administered by Police’s Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services group and iwi partners.”

“I cannot reconcile why the government has not allocated any further funding to Whānau Ora.”

“Given the recent report on child poverty which continues to grow, we must never be complacent in this area. The increase in benefits in the budget is only a start,” said Lady Tureiti.

Te Kōhao Health services 10,000 in the Waikato with a variety of health and wellbeing services catering to the needs of pēpi, tamariki and mātua – adults.

“Our kaupapa is about living our Tino Rangatiratanga through strong, healthy, vibrant and prosperous lives – and this Budget on the whole, is another step strengthening us to reach this aspiration.”

