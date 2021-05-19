Business Scoop
No New Community Cases; 6 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

May 19, 2021PressRelease

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today. There are six new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministrys last update yesterday. The seven-day rolling average of new …

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are six new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

The case reported in a recent returnee in managed isolation yesterday as historical has been reclassified as not a case.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 25.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,302.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 60 historical cases, out of a total of 486 cases.

New border cases 

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/ 
quarantine location
14 May  India  Qatar  Day 3 / Contact of a case  Auckland 
14 May  Qatar    Day 3 / Routine  Auckland 
15 May  Qatar    Day 2 / Routine  Auckland 
17 May  Bahrain  UAE  Day 0 / Routine  Auckland 
17 May  Turkey  UAE  Day 0 / Routine  Auckland 
17 May  Maldives  UAE  Day 0 / Routine  Auckland

Wellington wastewater 

An update on the results from wastewater samples from the Wellington region tested for COVID-19 will be issued this afternoon.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,090,622.

Laboratories processed 5,324 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 3,673.

For all testing locations nationwidevisit theHealthpointwebsite.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,825,912 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 270,727,399 and users have created 10,152,608 manual diary entries.

There have been 549,347 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

