Transport Leadership Appointments Strengthen Aurecon’s Client Focus In Australia

Press Release – Aurecon

International engineering, design and advisory company Aurecon has made two significant leadership appointments that will strengthen its focus on delivering for clients in an increasingly complex transport market. Angus Leitch will take up the multi-faceted …

International engineering, design and advisory company Aurecon has made two significant leadership appointments that will strengthen its focus on delivering for clients in an increasingly complex transport market.

Angus Leitch will take up the multi-faceted role of Managing Director, Transportation – Australia, and Managing Director Clients & Markets while Scott Smith will take on the newly created role of Market Operations Director, Transportation – Australia.

The two roles recognise that both Federal and State Governments in Australia have committed significant funding for the country’s transport sector for new and accelerated projects as part of the COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

Angus will be focused on continuing to drive Aurecon’s group client strategy, providing leadership for Australia’s most innovative professional service company’s (Australian Financial Review, 2020) Market teams, as well as leading the growth and diversification of its Australian transportation business.

Angus said he was privileged to not only be leading Aurecon’s Australian transport market but to further developing Aurecon’s client strategy in a broader infrastructure sector where “mega-projects” require integrated cross-market capabilities across built environment, energy, resources and water, and Defence and national security.

“There is an urgent need to respond to rapid technological changes, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities to decarbonise and the development and implementation of new mobility solutions in the transport sector,” Angus said.

“These solutions need to respond to the challenges of minimising social disadvantage and creating jobs for the communities they serve.”

Given the scale of the projects in the Australian infrastructure pipeline and the size of the investment, Aurecon has created a new role, Market Operations Director, Transportation – Australia, which is responsible for the day to day leadership of Aurecon’s transport market teams.

Scott Smith, who has most recently led Aurecon’s transport team in the South East states as Industry Director – Transport for Victoria and South Australia, will look to maximise opportunities from the current government stimulus across the industry.

“It’s a really exciting time for the Australian transport sector. Not only are we seeing the development of very complex, city shaping projects, but we are seeing these on a scale like never before. To succeed we will need to combine both our delivery expertise together with our leading digital systems and tools whilst ensuring that we put the end user first,” Scott said.

“Australia is in an incredibly fortunate position within the world, where we have a once in a generation opportunity to ensure that these projects deliver real benefits for communities and create a legacy for Australia where our transport systems, for commuting and freight, strengthen our economic productivity.”

About Angus

Angus’ extensive experience of issues and opportunities facing the engineering industry has been shaped by his 25-year career that has seen him lead joint venture team boards and project steering committees on major projects delivered by Aurecon across every market sector and in most geographies in Australia.

During the past two years, he has been the Managing Director of the Victoria and South Australia region, and in August 2020 was appointed as an executive director to the Aurecon group board.

Angus has a strong history in delivering large and complex projects, undertaking senior roles as project director on Australian and international projects. He has a significant understanding of both design, advisory services and project management, having filled senior roles on projects for clients that have delivered design services and project and program management services.

Projects that he is proud to have supported Aurecon’s clients on include The Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder, Brookfield place, Perth Airport third runway and the Rail Projects Victoria programs.

About Scott

Scott has worked across Aurecon in a variety of technical and management roles since his career began as a Tunnel Engineer in 1999, most recently as Industry Director – Transport for Victoria and South Australia. Prior to that, he spent 11 years in leadership roles in our Asia business, including as Infrastructure Leader – Hong Kong and Client Director for Infrastructure in Asia.

Scott’s technical background is in the design and design management of major tunnel, rail, road and other infrastructure projects. He is passionate about safety in construction, improving digital delivery and creating great client experiences.

Scott has played key roles on many large infrastructure projects in both Australia and Asia, including EastLink, Cross City Tunnel, South Island Line and Express Rail Link in Hong Kong, as well as the Doha Metro Red Line project in the Middle East.

About Aurecon

Aurecon is an international engineering, design and advisory company, but not as you know it. We’ve reimagined engineering and are proud to be named Australasia’s most innovative company and most innovative professional services company by the Australian Financial Review in 2020.

Our clients’ ideas and aspirations drive all that we do. We work alongside them like no other firm to co-create clever, innovative solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges, adding value across the project lifecycle through deep technical and advisory expertise. We serve our clients across a range of markets and international locations. Hardwired in our DNA are engineering, design and the deep need to leave a legacy. We are as diverse as we are dynamic. As curious as we are clever.

Drawing on our deep pool of knowledge, we bring vital engineering experience, technical capability and design expertise to the table. Then we listen deeply and intently. We see the opportunities, possibilities and potential that others don’t. Through a range of unique creative processes and skills, we collaborate with our clients to re-imagine, shape and design a better future.

We believe humanity depends on engineering; and we recognise we have a broader stewardship role to play. A deep responsibility to hold. As we continually strive for a life in balance, Aurecon clients will be both future ready and engineered for life.

Think engineering. Think again.

Aurecon: Engineering, re-imagined.

To learn more about what we have been up to visit our newsroom, or take a glimpse into the future on our Just Imagine blog.

Aurecon is a management-owned company. View our history

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url