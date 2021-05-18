Green Party Tables 26,000 Signatures Against Public Sector Wage Squeeze

Press Release – Green Party

In Parliament today, the Green Party is tabling a petition of more than 26,000 signatures against the Government’s plans to suppress public sector wages.

“Our public sector workers helped keep us safe, taught our kids, and tended to our natural spaces all whilst in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie.

“They deserve our thanks, not suppressed, stagnating wages. The cost of living is not going down, so we shouldn’t put the burden of the Government’s self-imposed fiscal restraints on those earning between $60,000 and $100,000.

“We support lifting the wages of our lowest public sector workers, but not at the expense of our nurses, teachers and conservation workers.

“Now is the time to support our essential workers. More than 26,000 people are asking the Government to reverse their decision, in favour of something fairer like a Wealth Tax.

“We hope the Government will listen to them.”

