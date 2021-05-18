David Aitken To Step Down As CEO Of National Road Carriers Association

Press Release – National Road Carriers

After 13 years in the role, David Aitken is to step down as CEO of National Road Carriers Association (NRC), the national organisation that provides advice and advocacy for 1,800 road transport companies. NRC chairman Don Wilson said Mr Aitken had shown …

After 13 years in the role, David Aitken is to step down as CEO of National Road Carriers Association (NRC), the national organisation that provides advice and advocacy for 1,800 road transport companies.

NRC chairman Don Wilson said Mr Aitken had shown great leadership during his tenure and leaves the organisation in a very strong position both financially and in terms of membership numbers and perceptions.

“When David was appointed in 2008 the organisation was in a shaky financial position and he worked with the chairman at the time, Paul Chappel, to stabilise the situation and put it onto a firm footing.

“NRC has grown substantially over the years with large groups of members from around the country joining us because they recognise the value of the assistance and representation David and his team provide.”

Mr Aitken said when appointed he was almost immediately embroiled in a protest action with about 2,000 trucks driving into Auckland city centre and more into other city centres around the country to protest Transport Minister Annette King’s proposed road user charge increases.

Other highlights of his time at NRC have included dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown last year that required almost round the clock communications with authorities and trucking companies, and meeting and working with people from the road freight industry.

“It’s an excellent industry – hard working people providing an essential service. I am proud of the professionalism the NRC team has shown over the years, especially during the COVID lockdown, and I have an extremely good board who have been very supportive. We are also very lucky to have partnerships with goods and professional service providers which enable us to do our work.”

Mr Aitken said he had decided it was time to move on to new challenges. “It’s time for someone fresh to keep NRC moving forward.” He said he would remain in the role until the end of July.

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is New Zealand’s progressive nationwide organisation representing road transport companies. It represents 1800 members, who collectively operate 16,000 trucks throughout New Zealand. NRC supports its members with legal, financial, employment relations, health & safety, workplace relations, business and environmental advice. It advocates on behalf of members and works with Central and Local Government on road transport infrastructure and regulations.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url