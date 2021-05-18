Press Release – New Zealand National Party

NATIONAL’S spokesperson for Rural Communities Barbara Kuriger is backing yesterday’s call by Federated Farmers for the Government to deliver on its election promise to protect productive farmland.

“The Feds want a full review of government policies which are leading to the loss of productive farms, export income, employment and the undermining of rural communities,” she says.

“Labour pledged that if re-elected it would take less than six months to stop the rampant spread of large-scale exotic tree planting across the country.

“Feds president Andrew Hoggard is right when he says there are no signs at all the Government is seriously moving on this. A long-awaited review of the special forestry test for overseas investment also hasn’t got off the ground.

“The Feds are right, blanket forestry serves no rural community, it shuts them down and creates permanent damage. Minister O’Connor needs to move quickly on these reviews,” says Mrs Kuriger.

“After all, a promise is a promise!”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url