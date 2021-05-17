One Week Left To Have Your Say On Public Transport In Otago

Press Release – Otago Regional Council

Submissions on the draft Regional Public Transport Plan for Otago (RPTP) close in one week, and the Otago Regional Council (ORC) is encouraging people to have their say on a range of issues.

Transport Manager Garry Maloney said public feedback was important to the planning process.

“People can submit on any part of the draft RPTP, and we’re particularly keen to hear from the community on policies covering fares and concessions, requests of trial units and routes that could be incorporated into the plan, and transitioning to carbon-neutral transport.

“These are a few of the things our community are most passionate about, and making a submission on the RPTP is the best way to have your voice heard on these topics,” Mr Maloney said.

“As of this morning, we’ve received 32 submissions on the RPTP, and we’re anticipating more over this last week of consultation.”

Submissions close at noon on Monday, 24 May.

For more information on the draft plan, or to lodge a submission, visit the ORC website: https://yoursay.orc.govt.nz/rptp-2021-31. Submissions can also be made via email or post.

A screen-reader-friendly version of the draft plan and the summary document has been made available on the YourSay page.

