Press Release – Primary Production Committee

Parliament’s Primary Production Committee has initiated a select committee inquiry into the future of the workforce needs in the primary industries of New Zealand.

The aim of the inquiry is to look into issues about the future of the workforce needs in the growing food and fibre industries, and what that they will look like in the short, medium and long term future, as we continue to innovate and develop new technologies.

In the 52nd Parliament, the committee opened a briefing about vocational training in agriculture. The issues raised during the briefing will feed into the broader inquiry.

The committee started its inquiry with a hearing with the Tertiary Education Commission and the Ministry of Education. Last week, the committee heard from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Hearings can be viewed on the committee’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ppscnz.

Further information about the inquiry will be made available as the committee progresses its consideration of the inquiry.

