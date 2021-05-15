Why More Christchurch Homeowners Are Opting For Artificial Grass

Press Release – Smartgrass

Christchurch landscapers are noticing a new phenomenon in recent years – more Kiwis are starting to choose artificial grass for their lawns. So, why has artificial grass in Christchurch become so popular lately?

Artificial grass has come a long way since the Astroturf that was invented for sports fields in 1965. It can now be found in soft, flexible materials such as polyethylene or polypropylene that are more suitable for playing a game of rugby without scratching up your feet or knees.

Kiwis are choosing to use it in their gardens due to its low maintenance properties when compared with natural lawn. Many people with a smaller yard choose fake grass because it means they don’t need to buy a lawnmower for their small section or be concerned about whether it gets enough water. For retirees, this is an essential consideration, as some may not have the ability to regularly mow the lawn. Artificial grass may, however, still require some weeding. The upside is that you can spray weed killer without being concerned about it affecting the health of the lawn.

Additionally, Christchurch usually sees tremendous amount of rain across the winter months. Residents find that their natural lawn can quickly become sodden and muddy, increasing the chance of someone slipping over. Therefore, they are switching to artificial grass with excellent drainage properties that keeps them safe while walking on the lawn.

