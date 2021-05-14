Vertiv Appoints Bhargav Kumar Bhatt National M&E Channel Manager

Press Release – Vertiv

Auckland, New Zealand [May 14, 2021] – Vertiv, (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the appointment of Bhargav Kumar Bhatt as National Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) Channel Manager A/NZ at Vertiv.

Based in Sydney, Bhatt will be responsible for managing the existing partner base, while identifying new business opportunities across a broad range of end user sectors. As organisations look to capitalise on their changing work environments, Bhatt will play a critical role in helping businesses identify the mechanical and electrical expertise of our partners for customised and flexible end user solutions.

Previously, as M&E Partner Manager A/NZ at Vertiv, Bhatt made a significant impact on the business, building trust and deepening partner relationships with his customer-centric focus, while also providing a level of consistency in the company’s channel operations.

Prior to joining Vertiv, Bhatt spent 14 years at Rexel Industrial Automation in several roles, including product manager and business unit manager. He also played a crucial role in the merger and acquisitions team that established the Rexel business in India.

Bhatt will report to Kirk Wetherell, Associate Director National Sales A/NZ at Vertiv.

