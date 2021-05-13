Why More Kiwis Are Renovating Their Bathrooms In 2021

Press Release – Stake Glass

The bathroom is one of the most essential rooms in any home, but it is an area that is often overlooked when it comes to home renovations. However, in 2021, more and more kiwis are deciding that now is the time to give the bathroom a much-needed overhaul.

The travel bubble with Australia is now open, so Kiwis are freely able to go across the Tasman for a holiday. However, destinations that are further away, such as Asia and Europe, will still be out of reach for a long time. Those who usually take overseas trips each year have money saved up that they don’t know what to do with. So now, they are choosing to give their homes a makeover.

Some of the more popular bathroom renovations lately have included ripping out outdated showers that are over the bath and replacing these with new corner showers. This means no more clambering in and out of the tub to take a shower. Corner showers help to make the most of bathroom space by using two of the existing walls as part of the shower.

Another consideration is whether to purchase a new bath or remove it entirely. Many families with older children are realising that they don’t use the bath as often as they’d like to and are instead choosing just to have a shower in the bathroom. However, younger families tend to keep the bath for bathing the little ones.

Those new to renovation often don’t consider all the types of mirrors in NZ there are to choose from. Selecting a bathroom mirror isn’t as easy as it would seem, with seemingly endless options. Choosing a mirror is often the last task you complete in a bathroom overhaul. As there are so many choices, you will be able to find one based on the amount of room you have left on the wall above the sink.

Whether this trend towards more bathroom renovations continues into 2022 will depend largely on how much more travel Kiwis will be able to do by then.

