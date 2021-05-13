Safer Farm Equipment Creates Happy Vets

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

All good livestock farmers know the value of having a good relationships with their vets. And while vets expect to be on call to help with birthing issues, give vaccinations, or check any number of health concerns of farmers’ animals, a breach of safety could lead to vets fearing accepting such calls when they come in. Farmers should be aware, then, that if vets do not feel safe when administering their services, chances are, the farmers themselves may suffer in the long run as a result of high vet turnover or even possibly being sued for negligence.

It is imperative, therefore, to ensure the safety of all vets, along with all other farm workers, who attend to livestock. By ensuring high overall safety standards on farms, farmers are more likely to build robust relationships with those responsible for their animals’ wellbeing. Good relationships, in turn, could ensure higher profits due to trading in healthy stock, lower employee turnover, and the peace of mind that everyone on the farm – both people and animals – is happy and healthy.

Some of the key pieces of equipment that can ensure the safety of vets who are examining livestock are cattle crushes. Good cattle crushes should secure an animal without harming them so that they cannot move around, bite, or trample anyone close to them or cause injury to themselves. In years past, crushes were made from wood, but this material was prone to rot, splintering, and breakage – all of which could put both animals and attendants at risk. In more recent times, steel tubing has become the preferred material, as it is lightweight and portable while still being sturdy enough to ensure animals remain stationary regardless of the procedures being undertaken.

By investing in good quality, steel cattle crushes, farmers could promote a safer working environment for their vets and other workers and, thereby, reap the benefits associated with having good working relationships with their animals’ carers.

