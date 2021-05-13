No New Community Cases; 1 New Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one new case to report in a recent returnee in our managed isolation facilities, since the Ministry’s last update yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 18.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,288.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 59 historical cases, out of a total of 472 cases.

A previously reported historical case has now been reclassified as “not a case” and has now been removed from our tally.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation /quarantine location 7 May Indonesia Singapore Day 3/routine test Auckland

Melbourne

The Ministry of Health’s current assessment remains that the public health risk to New Zealand from the Melbourne community case announced on Tuesday is low.

At this stagethe Ministry is recommending that Quarantine Free Travel, between New Zealand the state of Victoria can continue with certain additional precautions in place.

Anyone who was at one of the locations of interest in Melbourne at the specified time cannot travel to New Zealand for 14 days from exposure. Anyone already in New Zealand who has been at a location of interest in Melbourne during the time specified, must call Healthline for advice on isolating and testing.

Our contact tracing team are contacting by email about 4,500 passengers who recently travelled from Victoria to New Zealand to remind them of the above measures.

The Ministry’s public health team remains in contact with their counterparts in Australia about the situation in Melbourne.

Two people in New Zealand have contacted Healthline and identified themselves as casual contacts and have been provided with advice and/or had testing arranged.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,069,812.

On Wednesday, 4,902 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,966 tests processed.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit theHealthpointwebsite

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,819,062 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 267,243,379 and users have created 10,012,048 manual diary entries.

There have been 603,906 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Section 70

The Section 70 public health order has been updated to include the new locations of interest in Melbourne. It requires anyone at one of the locations of interest as the specified times to self-isolate and get tested as required.

The notice can be found here:

COVID-19: Epidemic notice and Orders | Ministry of Health NZ

