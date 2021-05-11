Westpac NZ Waives Transfer Fees To Brazil And India

Press Release – Westpac

Westpac NZ is making it easier for customers to send money to loved ones in countries badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. From today, customers can send funds to India and Brazil via Westpac One online banking without incurring the usual $10 transfer …

Westpac NZ is making it easier for customers to send money to loved ones in countries badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From today, customers can send funds to India and Brazil via Westpac One online banking without incurring the usual $10 transfer fee.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth Gina Dellabarca says the bank is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation overseas and offering support to staff, suppliers and customers in need.

“This is a worrying time for thousands of New Zealanders with family in the worst-affected countries and our thoughts are with those impacted, both here and abroad,” Ms Dellabarca says.

“We’ve talked to hundreds of customers whose families in India and Brazil rely on them for financial support, and waiving this fee is one way we can help ease their burden.”

Westpac’s fee waiver will remain in place for at least six months, though some transaction charges may still be applied by the receiving bank.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url