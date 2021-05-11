Stratford Hosting Careers Expo This Friday

Press Release – Stratford District Council

Businesses, services and training providers from across the career spectrum are coming together this Friday in Stratford to inspire future workers.

The expo is hosted by the Stratford Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs Workforce Programme, with support from the Ministry of Social Development, Stratford High School, Taranaki Diocesan School, Rapid Relief Team and the Stratford District Youth Council.

It’s no coincidence that the expo also falls within Youth Week – an event that celebrates the talents, passion and success of local young people across Aotearoa.

Workforce Coordinator Lisa Holland says, “It’s the perfect week to engage our local young people in career opportunities. The expo seeks to support and educate local people with what’s on offer in the workforce and encourage them into positive and meaningful working and training environments.”

“We have an amazing variety of exhibitors coming along, from NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy’s flight simulator to our passionate health practitioners from Tui Ora and much more.”

“It’s a day not to be missed if you’re thinking about your future, looking for work now, or perhaps even a change of direction in career, we invite everyone from the community to come along and get inspired!” says Lisa.

The Expo is being held in the Stratford War Memorial Centre this Friday 14 May from 12 noon to 6.30pm, with general public entry starting at 3.30pm. Food will be available from the Rapid Response Team and Stratford District Youth Council.

