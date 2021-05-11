Future Skills And Careers Event – All You Need To Know In One Place

Press Release – Christchurch NZ

Power Up, on 3 June from 12.30pm to 5.30pm at the Christchurch Town Hall, will feature a series of seminars and a large expo area with open access to industry and study experts who can provide tailored advice on career and study options.

Seminars will be delivered by industry experts addressing frequently raised topics including:

Employer insights – what skills are needed now

Returning to study – what to do and how to make the most of it

How to change career direction

Starting your own business – support available and key considerations

Financial support for adult study

The expo area will include employer and industry representatives, tertiary study experts from Ara Institute of Canterbury, the University of Canterbury and Lincoln University, careers advisors from the Tertiary Education Commission and wellbeing and financial support services from the Ministry of Social Development and StudyLink.

ChristchurchNZ General Manager Boyd Warren said Power Up is a unique event because it brings together a wide range of employment, study and career experts.

“Power Up will give people considering the next step in their career, skills or study journey a good understanding of global and national employment trends, regional growth sectors and the practical support and advice available to them,” said Warren.

This is the second year the event has been held following on from a successful launch in 2020 as an immediate response to the post Covid-19 lockdown job losses.

All are welcome to attend this free event.

Register today

POWER UP

Waitaha Canterbury Careers and Skills Expo

He ara mahi, he ara ako ki Waitaha

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url