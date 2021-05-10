Venture Funds Seek NZ Innovation In Science And Technology

Press Release – NZ Private Capital Association

The annual gathering of venture fund managers in Auckland (Thursday 6th May) celebrated the growing number of local venture funds focussed on investment in globally relevant companies based on science and technology developed in New Zealand. NZ Private Capital …

The annual gathering of venture fund managers in Auckland (Thursday 6th May) celebrated the growing number of local venture funds focussed on investment in globally relevant companies based on science and technology developed in New Zealand.

NZ Private Capital Executive Director Colin McKinnon said “We see private capital flowing into start-ups and fast-growth companies that is helping to build companies from New Zealand that are solving global issues. Venture funds increasingly have an interest in deep-tech from public and private research including agri-tech, bio-tech and health-tech.”

The NZ Venture Summit attracted over one hundred delegates across the early-stage investment system including incubators, commercialisation offices, angels and venture capitalists.

McKinnon said “One of the attributes of the strengthening venture market is a willingness for fund managers to share their experience for the betterment of the industry. This attribute helps accelerate our ambition for a sustainable venture fund market in New Zealand.

NZ Private Capital is a not-for-profit industry association committed to developing the venture capital and private equity industry in New Zealand. Its core objectives include the promotion of the industry and the asset class and to develop a world-leading venture capital and private equity environment for the benefit of investors and entrepreneurs in New Zealand.

New Zealand Private Capital aims to foster understanding that private equity and venture capital firms accelerate the ambition of New Zealand business owners through operational improvement and investment performance.

New Zealand is home to many examples of private capital partnering with companies to improve growth and performance, to share expertise and capital. This ultimately delivers improved productivity, creates jobs and contributes to the national economy.

Association members include venture capital and private equity investors, financial organisations, professional advisors, academic organisations and government or quasi-government agencies.

The association also helps businesses navigate and understand the Private Equity and Venture Capital world. Markets and growth require the free flow of capital and the association provides an important role in linking business owners with investors.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url