Petition Launched: Public Sector Pay Freeze Should Extend To Local Councils

The Taxpayers’ Union has launched a petition to extend the recently announced public sector pay freeze to local councils. The petition is available at www.taxpayers.org.nz/pay_freeze.

Taxpayer Union spokesperson, Louis Houlbrooke said, “The Government’s public sector pay freeze was a prudent measure that reflects the sacrifices made by businesses and employees in the wake of COVID-19. However, the freeze should go one step further.”

“The case for pay restraint at councils is even stronger than for central government. Local councils aren’t just experiencing growth in debt, they’re also pushing for massive rate hikes across the country.”

“All councils should adopt the Government’s pay freeze for highly-paid staff. We’re asking the Minister of Local Government to signal that this is her expectation, and that if councils don’t restrain pay, she can introduce legislation to force them.”

