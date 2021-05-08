PM Spokesperson Comment On US Joining The Christchurch Call

Press Release – Office of the Prime Minister

“The Prime Minister has welcomed the United States decision to join the Christchurch Call. Their support signals the importance the United States places on this work.

The United States has been a constructive, engaged partner on many Call-related issues since its launch. This announcement is a formalisation of that relationship and a commitment for us to work even more closely on eliminating terrorist and violent extremist content online.

The Call is open to governments and tech companies that can meet its commitments in a manner consistent with international human rights law, fundamental freedoms including freedom of expression, and in support of a free, open and secure internet.

The United States actively shares and promotes these values and is a critically important partner in shared efforts against terrorism and violent extremism online. Formal US support of the Christchurch Call is a positive extension of this long-held partnership with both New Zealand and France.”

– a spokesperson for the PM

