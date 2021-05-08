New Website Launched By Wolfsin To Showcase Their New Push To Talk Over Cellular 3G/4G Handheld Radios

Press Release – Wolfsin

In search of high-quality long-range two way radios for your business? Get easy and powerful two-way and multi-radio communication for your team, wherever you get mobile service in New Zealand with Wolfisin Push To Talk Over Cellular (PoC) radios. Make line of site and range limitations a thing of the past, and extend your two-way radio communications beyond your site premises, even your town or city, with no expensive infrastructure or costly outlay – visit www.wolfsinpoc.co.nz to find out more.

Easy to set up and packed full of customisable features, Wolfsin PoC radios open up a whole world of opportunities for NZ business and industry. Designed and tested in NZ and UK, Wolfsin PoC radios combine the well established 2G, 3G and 4G mobile phone network with ‘push to talk’ convenience bringing you the next generation LTE two-way radio technology. With GPS tracking, health and safety options and a dispatch manager, the Wolfsin PoC radio system will revolutionise your business communications.

Founded in New Zealand and the UK, the Wolfsin range of radios are born tough to work hard. Designed and tested in both the Scottish Highlands as well as the South Island of New Zealand, only “alpha” radios that meet the company’s strict testing regime carry the Wolfsin name. Radio testing has been carried out in blizzards, unforgiving terrain, and include survival drop tests onto concrete and even being driven over. Optimised for NZ, the Wolfsin PoC radios provide a reliable, crystal clear communication system that won’t blow your budget.

The website focuses on three main areas: Why PoC; Key Features; and PoC Radios.

Why PoC

National coverage area, no infrastructure costs, instant 2-way or group comms, and GPS & real time tracking are just four of the benefits of using Wolfsin Push To Talk Over Cellular radios. More affordable than standard long range walkie talkies and more convenient than cellphones for instant communications, PoC radios are packed with features beneficial to business operating in complex and changing work environments,

Key Features

Wolfsin PoC radios come with increased volume and crystal clear audio, WiFi and bluetooth enabled, GPS tracking and real time availability, built-in health and safety features, display and non-display options and can be used in all weathers, even immersed in water for 30 minutes and still work normally. You can also make private calls to another radio on the same system. Optional extras include an in-built camera to document real time updates and dispatch manager software for managers and team supervisors.

PoC Radios

Check out the range of PoC 2-way radios from Wolfsin. Each aspect of the radio has been scrutinized, redefined and developed for the NZ market. Wolfsin PoC radios can be used in a range of industries and are ideal for when you need to communicate with groups of people in diverse locations.

Wolfsin works with clients across New Zealand.

