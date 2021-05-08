Ban Live Export Auckland

Press Release – Direct Action Everywhere New Zealand

Many organisations and individuals have come together for a Nationwide protest urging the government to ban live export now, not in two years.

The Auckland demonstration will meet at the town hall at 12 noon and March down Queen Street to Te Komititanga Square at 12.30 for speeches.

“Potentially hundreds of thousands of cows could be shipped to China before the 2 years is up,” says co- organiser Anna Rippon. “MPI has already banned shipment of animals for slaughter. The two-year delay is concerning for the integrity of New Zealand”

Co-organiser Deno Stock agrees. ” Two years is too long. The prime minister should show that her concern over animal welfare is genuine and not political posturing. She should not continue to delay like she did after the tragic loss of human and nonhuman lives in the ‘Gulf Livestock 1’ last September.”

Co-organiser Kat Worsfold points out that Damien O’Connor has admitted that he could ban live export now if he wanted to. “The government should put their ‘be kind’ mantra into practice and remember the most abused and vulnerable members of our society,” she says.

