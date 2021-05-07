Rainbow’s End Log Flume Ride To Get $1.5 Million Upgrade

Press Release – Rainbow’s End

The Log Flume ride at Rainbows End Theme Park has closed this week, as a $1.5million refurbishment project begins. The iconic Log Flume is a nostalgic favourite and has been entertaining guests since the Park opened in the 1980s. The ride will be closed …

The Log Flume ride at Rainbow’s End Theme Park has closed this week, as a $1.5million refurbishment project begins.

The iconic Log Flume is a nostalgic favourite and has been entertaining guests since the Park opened in the 1980s. The ride will be closed for four weeks in May while the Rainbow’s End team build the infrastructure to host upgrades which are scheduled to roll-out over the next 18 months.

“The Log Flume is the most popular ride in the Park”, says Susan Mudie, Marketing & Business Development Manager. “It’s a ride that brings generations together. Many of our guests enjoyed the Log Flume as one of their first theme park experiences and now love creating new memories with their own children or grandchildren. We are excited about developing the Log Flume for our guests and can’t wait to take them on a magical journey!”

The Log Flume ride has scheduled daily, weekly, monthly, and annual maintenance, but it has been many years since the theming was upgraded. The ride takes more than 9 minutes to complete as it takes guests through its winding streams and Enchanted Forest. The improvement features will deliver exciting new changes while staying loyal to the original charm of the ride.

The current stage of work is mainly infrastructure, which will lay the foundation for more creative elements to be implemented in later phases. The infrastructure work will be completed by the end of May and the ride will be re-opened to guests from June 2021.

Phase two, due to be completed in November for the summer peak-period, is when guests can expect to be introduced to more immersive theming that will really show-off the transformation of the ride with a re-imagination of the Enchanted Forest and friends.

“We are incredibly proud of our Park and thrilled to bring more magical moments to our guests”, continued Mudie. The work will continue in 2022 with phase three and extensions to the entry and exit of the ride.

The Log Flume is maintained by the Park’s trade-certified Maintenance team and theming is developed in-house by a team of talented builders, theming artists, and landscape architects.

Currently Rainbow’s End is open Friday to Monday. The Park is closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in term 2 and 3 to enable the maintenance, construction, and theming teams to undertake the ride upgrades. Rainbow’s End will be open every day during the summer, ready for busy days when tickets are known to sell-out.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url