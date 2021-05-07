Drought Causes Fall In Sheep Numbers

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

The number of sheep fell by three percent in the year ended June 2020, Stats NZ said today.

Final figures show that there were 26 million sheep in total – a fall of 800,000 from the previous year and a far cry from the peak of 70 million sheep in 1982.

“The 2020 drought caused feed shortages that led to a fall in total sheep numbers. Hawke’s Bay had the largest decrease, with the total number of sheep falling by 12 percent (346,000) from the previous year to a total of 2.5 million as at June 2020,” agricultural production statistics manager Ana Krpo said.

