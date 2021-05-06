Premium Clean Passes MBIE Compliance Audit

Press Release – Premium Clean

MBIE (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) is the government regulatory body that monitors compliance with the required employment conditions in New Zealand. MBIE carries out random inspection of employers of vulnerable workers in the fields …

MBIE carries out random inspection of employers of vulnerable workers in the fields of cleaning, food catering, aged care and care taking services in the education sector.

Premium Clean employs a large number of cleaning staff that work all across New Zealand.

On 09/03/2021, Premium Clean was subjected to an audit by MBIE and received a favourable report of 100% compliance with each area inspected.

Priyanka Dhiman, CEO / Founder at Premium Clean says, “It’s a great achievement to pass the compliance audit from MBIE during this uncertain time. We all work hard to maintain a comfortable working environment for our Team. We regard all our staff as a valuable asset and partner as we achieve our goal to become a premier cleaning company in the country.”

Premium Clean is a New Zealand based cleaning company established last 2015 with more than 30,000 cleaning jobs completed. The company is providing cleaning services both residential and commercial in more than eleven cities.

