Open Days For Construction Professionals At New Clearwater Quays Luxury Apartments

Press Release – Red Stag Timber Ltd

Industry professionals from architecture, engineering, property development and construction are invited to open days on 13 or 14 May to see a new building showcasing carbon-friendly engineered wood systems, at the Clearwater Resort in Christchurch. …



Industry professionals from architecture, engineering, property development and construction are invited to open days on 13 or 14 May to see a new building showcasing carbon-friendly engineered wood systems, at the Clearwater Resort in Christchurch.

Each open day will include a site visit to see the construction of the 5-storey, 10 apartment using cross laminated timber (CLT) and prefabrication, followed by a briefing, questions and answers and a networking session.

The Clearwater apartment building is being used as the first demonstration project in the Mid-Rise Wood Construction programme. This initiative is encouraging widespread adoption in New Zealand of CLT and other engineered wood products in construction and is a partnership between the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Red Stag Investments Ltd.

The Clearwater building’s design combines CLT, glulam and panelised framing timber to make up a cost-effective, fast, resilient, and sustainable system for mid-rise construction. Engineered wood products and the construction method they enable provide a strong, low carbon and competitively-costed alternative to steel and concrete. Materials are easier to transport, relatively light, and have excellent earthquake and fire resilience.

To register click here: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/clearwater-quays-industry-open-day-registration-146678255611 or search on Eventbrite for ‘Clearwater open day’.

Background information

Mid-Rise Wood Construction is a four-and-a-half year long programme which aims to substantially increase the demand for and use of engineered wood products in New Zealand. Increased use will have associated flow-on benefits across the entire supply chain, including more investment in prefabrication, manufacturing, processing and forestry.

Achieving the programme’s goals will significantly advance New Zealand’s engineered timber industry and boost sustainability. The programme is assembling a pool of New Zealand professionals experienced in mid-rise wood building design and construction to help share and grow knowledge and expertise within the broader industry.

See: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/funding-rural-support/primary-growth-partnerships-pgps/current-pgp-programmes/mid-rise-wood-construction/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url