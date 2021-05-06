NZME And AdsWizz Power Innovative Brand Awareness Campaign For Corona Beer

Press Release – NZME

A campaign for Corona Beer that delivered 751,000 surf reports to Kiwi beach goers over the summer has broken new ground for advertisers keen to reach individually targeted audiences based on real time data. Adswizz and NZME brought together location-targeted …

A campaign for Corona Beer that delivered 751,000 surf reports to Kiwi beach goers over the summer has broken new ground for advertisers keen to reach individually targeted audiences based on real time data.

Adswizz and NZME brought together location-targeted news style notifications with geo targeted messaging created in real time and delivered to individual digital audio listeners across iHeartRadio to deliver the summer’s “Corona Surf Reports”.

Aimed to support Corona’s long-standing call to Kiwis “from where you’d rather be” the Corona Surf Reports were designed to be hyper relevant to Kiwi beach goers giving Corona a truly unique and innovative approach to reaching their intended audience.

NZME leveraged AdsWizz’s technology to run a direct campaign. Using several of AdsWizz’s tools, including Geolocation, integrated NZME segments for age targeting the 25+ age group and Dynamic Content Optimisation with Live Event API from AdsWizz.

“Research told us that surfers care most about location, wind speed and direction, and swell,” said Patrick Roger, Vice President of New Markets for AdsWizz.

“So, we built a platform that takes live weather and surf conditions from New Zealand’s top 20 surf beaches, matches those conditions against a database of pre-recorded combinations for each condition set with 16 wind directions, 30 wind speeds, 39 swell heights cross-referenced with 20 locations – creating 6400 different ad variables in all, and we send that out via iHeart Radio to surfers within 20 kilometres of our best surf beaches. Right message, right location, right time, right audience,” said Roger.

One of the key opportunities of the campaign was to get the Corona brand as close to the beach as possible, reinforcing its “from where you’d rather be” messaging.

“Thanks to the brilliant functionality of iHeartRadio, we were able to create individually-targeted content delivered in close proximity to the locations our beachgoers were heading to, we were able to deliver the immediacy and relevance Corona Lion NZ was looking for,” said NZME Chief Revenue Officer Paul Hancox,

Ray Schultz, Corona, Lion NZ said: “On the face of it the brief was pretty simple – to improve our “brand that appeals to me” relevancy scores by bringing to life our iconic summer themed strapline “from where you’d rather be” in a disruptive and unique way.

“The end result that the Adswizz and NZME teams created with the Corona surf audio was incredibly innovative, enabled us to reach our audience in an occasion based relevant manner and ultimately delivered our “From where you’d rather be” message perfectly. More importantly it delivered the result we were after, with a 2% improvement in our relevancy scores,” said Schultz.

In all 751,00 ads were delivered over the summer, 95% of them via mobile.

Audio is a powerful channel for advertisers, with increased listening on the move via headphones, augmenting the big audiences listening in vehicles.

“We’re seeing more brands look to digital audio as a core part of their marketing activity. Growth has been exploding overseas, and NZME’s perfectly positioned as that shift gains momentum in New Zealand,” said NZME Head of Digital Audio James Butcher.

“The Corona Surf report campaign is a perfect demonstration of how NZME can deliver the best of digital and radio, stitched together with innovative use of data in a way that delivers highly personalised audio content, connecting advertisers with hyper relevant audiences,” said Butcher.

Recently the Corona Surf Campaign was named as a finalist in the INMA Global Media Awards, and the ultimate accolade has come from Corona Lion NZ, who’re planning to relaunch the campaign for the up-coming ski and snowboard season.

CREDIT LIST:

NZME:

Matt Tattle – Group Account Director

Greg Plant – Senior Account Director

Saj Patel – Agency Digital Sales Manager

Mediacom:

Amy MacKinnon – Senior Account Manager, Mediacom

Julia Evans – Content and Partnerships Director, Mediacom

Ben Murgatroyd, Account Manager, Monster Children Creative

Lion NZ:

Kerry McKenzie – Senior Brand Manager – International Beer, Lion

Ray Schultz – Brand Manager – Corona, Lion

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url