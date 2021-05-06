New Website Launched By Adamastar To Showcase Their Stunning Range Of Jewellery Made With Lab Grown Diamonds

Press Release – Adamastar

Trusted jewellery maker in New Zealand, Adamastar has launched a new website www.adamastar .co .nz. It provides information on stunning jewellery adorned with sustainable lab-grown diamonds. Conceived by two trained gemologists, Adamastar was born. With years of …

Trusted jewellery maker in New Zealand, Adamastar has launched a new website www.adamastar.co.nz. It provides information on stunning jewellery adorned with sustainable lab-grown diamonds.

Conceived by two trained gemologists, Adamastar was born. With years of experience in the jewellery industry and professional approach in business, the team at Adamastar offers bespoke modern sustainable jewellery. From engagement rings to earrings, each piece is adorned with carefully selected lab-grown diamonds. Every aspect of the diamond is checked thoroughly to ensure the highest quality and finish before the client receives them.

Customers choose lab-grown diamonds for beauty & quality, value, and for minimal environmental impact.

The website focuses on three main areas: ready-made; customisable; and bespoke.

Ready-made

Ready made rings and earrings available at Adamastar. Choose from the range of beautifully designed jewellery. Each ready-made ring and set of earrings feature quality lab-grown diamonds and mounts. The stock varies frequently and offers great value for money.

Customizable

Add a personal touch to the jewellery. Whether it’s an engagement ring, wedding ring, earrings or pendants, Adamastar can add some finishing touches to make it unique. Pick a customisable design that matches your style and budget.

Bespoke

Adamastar can make every dream ring come true with their bespoke service. Any ring design, diamond cut and shape that you have seen in a magazine or shop, they can recreate it for you. Share with the jewellers your personal design and they can walk you through the process of creating bespoke jewellery combined with an affordable lab-grown diamond.

Adamastar has a store in Auckland and caters New Zealand wide.

For more information on the lab-grown diamonds by Adamastar, go to: www.adamastar.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url