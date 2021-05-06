Experience No Substitute For Risk Management

Press Release – Industrial Safety News

In March 2019 an employee of Coastwide Flooring Limited was installing carpet in a Greymouth building using a strong organic solvent-based adhesive. The worker had 17 years’ experience in the industry.

He was found unresponsive by a co-worker and died three days later in Christchurch Hospital’s intensive care unit.

WorkSafe’s Investigations Manager for the South Island, Steve Kelly, says the company had a lax approach to health and safety.

“The particular adhesive the worker was using was known to be a health hazard, but the company had not undertaken a risk assessment on its use; it had no safe system of work for working with the adhesive – particularly in relation to ventilation and the use of fans; and nor did it provide effective information, training and instruction for workers,” he says.

“The company largely relied on the experience of its workers to protect themselves from the effects of the adhesive, and that approach was simply unacceptable.

“Since this tragic incident, Coastwide Flooring has implemented a suite of improvements to its operations, but for this worker, that is too little too late,” Kelly says.

The business appeared in court for failing to ensure the health and safety of its workers, was fined $60,000 and ordered to pay reparations of $105,000 to the victim’s family.

Coastwide Flooring Limited was sentenced at the Greymouth District Court on Thursday 29 April.

A fine of $60,000 was imposed.

Reparation of $105,000 was ordered to be paid to the victim’s family.

Coastwide Flooring Limited was sentenced under sections 36(1)(a), 48(1) and 48(2)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

Being a PCBU having a duty to ensure so far as is reasonably practicable, the healthand safety of workers who work for the PCBU, while the workers are at work in the 29 April 20212 business or undertaking, namely while installing flooring, did fail to comply with that duty, and that failure exposed the workers to a risk of death, or serious injury.

Carries a maximum penalty of $1,500,000.

