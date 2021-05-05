Entries Open For 2021 Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards

Press Release – Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards

Entries are now open for the 2021 Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards. The event is being held on October 28 this year after the 2020 awards were postponed due to COVID-19.

Committee chair Kate Rigg says “The last year has been an incredibly challenging time for businesses. But people in our region have shown extraordinary resilience as they’ve managed their business through this period, and that’s something we want to acknowledge and celebrate.”

There are seven categories that businesses can enter: Emerging Business, Hospitality, Manufacturing & Trade, Professional Services, Retail, Rural and Primary Industries, and Tourism. There’s also the Services to Business award, nominated by members of the public and chosen by awards’ judges, and the ever-popular People’s Choice awards, decided by public vote.

Kate Rigg says the awards are an excellent opportunity for businesses take a good look at their operation. “This is the time to step back and say, ‘We’re really good at these things, and here’s how we could be even better.’ Previous entrants say the process has helped them considerably in setting goals, renewing their enthusiasm for their business, and to feel very proud of the work they’re doing here in Hauraki Coromandel.”

Entry forms can be downloaded from www.haurakicoromandelbusinessawards.co.nz. For more information, email info@haurakicoromandelbusinessawards.co.nz. The 2021 business awards Gala Evening will be held at the Grand Mercure Puka Park in Pauanui on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Organisers would like to thank the following businesses and organisations for their support: Hauraki District Council, Thames-Coromandel District Council, Bank of New Zealand, Agrisea, Bachcare, Destination Coromandel, Hikaka Investigations, Oceana, Placemakers, Positive Paeroa, Read Brothers, and Thames Centre Pharmacy.

