Tower Launches ‘Barracks Cover’ With NZDF

Tower Insurance has partnered with the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to provide tailored insurance policies to more than 150,000 people, covering current and former service men and women, and their families.

This includes Tower’s new Barracks and Ship Cover, specific for Defence personnel with belongings in barracks and other locations, as well as house, contents and vehicle insurance.

Jonathan Beale, Managing Director of Partnerships at Tower Insurance, says this is one of many partnerships simplifying insurance and helping more Kiwis get the most suitable cover.

“Our partnership with NZDF is part of our plans to make insurance easier to navigate by increasing transparency and tailoring policies for specific groups of Kiwis.

“In principle, our Barracks and Ship cover works in the same way as contents insurance. But New Zealand service men and women can have their assets in different locations and we need to cover them wherever they are – even if that’s on a ship or on a peacekeeping mission abroad,” says Mr Beale.

NZDF Chief People Officer Elizabeth Huckerby says military personnel and their families will move around New Zealand, and potentially overseas, throughout their careers. “Having a specialised insurance policy for Defence personnel makes it easy for our personnel to insure their possessions no matter where they are.”

Tower Insurance’s offering will form part of NZDF’s Force Financial Hub, which aims to support financially capable and secure Defence community members. Offerings include a comprehensive range of insurances.

Mr Beale says, “Tower is focussed on making insurance simple and easy to understand – we’ve cut jargon from our policies and we partner with data providers so customers only need to answer a few straightforward questions to get a quote or make a claim.

“Our inclusion in the Force Financial Hub ensures we can offer more Kiwis good quality insurance advice and policies, no matter where they are or the value of their assets.

“We anticipate creating more and more partnerships like this to innovate and change the way we deliver insurance to meet the needs of all New Zealanders,” he says.

Alongside the NZDF, Tower Insurance has also partnered with TSB, TradeMe Insurance, AIA, Vega and the Auckland Council to provide streamlined insurance advice and policies to New Zealand consumers.

