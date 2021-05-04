Electra Business Breakfast: Hon Grant Robertson To Dissect Budget 2021

Press Release – Electra Business Breakfast

Kpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand May 4, 2021: Electra Business Breakfast Post-Mortem Budget 2021 with Hon Grant Robertson Hon Grant Robertson, MP for Wellington Central, Minister of Finance Electra Business Breakfast is hosting Hon Grant Robertson on …

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand May 4, 2021: Electra Business Breakfast Post-Mortem Budget 2021 with Hon Grant Robertson



Hon Grant Robertson, MP for Wellington Central, Minister of Finance

Electra Business Breakfast is hosting Hon Grant Robertson on Thursday 3rd June at Southward Theatre where he will dissect his own budget delivered to New Zealanders on Thursday 20 May.

Earlier today Minister Robertson spoke to a business crowd in Wellington, and he said his Ministers have found around $926 million of COVID savings that can be returned to the fund to aid targeted recovery from COVID. The Budget would outline details and will aim to strike a balance between recovery investment and reducing debt from the pandemic. He has also been tasked by the PM to ensure the government is tackling its core priorities of housing affordability, climate change and child wellbeing.

More than one year on from lockdown the economy feels different depending on which sector of industry you are operating in. Not every part of life and business in New Zealand is buoyant, and from Electra’s perspective, Neil Simmonds, CEO says, “electricity usage in Kapiti and Horowhenua continued to grow during 2020 and early 2021 showing our customers did better than most. Electra’s staff were extremely busy during lockdown as most of its core and subsidiary businesses are essential businesses. The staff showed huge innovation in rebuilding many processes to achieve greater social distancing and safety.”

Wellbeing objectives look set to underpin budget decisions – they are:

Just Transition to a Low Carbon Economy

Future of Work: Lifting Productivity and Innovation

Lifting Maori and Pacific Incomes and Opportunities

Reducing Child Poverty and Improving Child Wellbeing

Improved Mental and Physical Health Outcomes

How does business fit in to all of this? Start thinking about your questions now for Minister Robertson as he will take questions at the end of his address. This Breakfast is likely to draw a large crowd with limited seats, book yours today on Eventbrite, $35 >> https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/post-mortem-2021-budget-impact-on-new-zealanders-and-business-registration-150121795331

Hon Grant Robertson, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture, and Heritage, and MP for Wellington Central. He was born in Palmerston North and lived in Hastings before his family settled in Dunedin. His belief in social justice and a desire to see every New Zealander achieve their potential led him to politics, and he has been the Member of Parliament for Wellington Central since November 2008.

Electra Business Breakfast is an independent B2B network that aims to INSPIRE, CONNECT and ENGAGE and is sponsored by Electra. It takes place on the first Wednesday of each month, except January and is planned and delivered by Kāpiti Business Projects who believe that successful businesses are key to successful communities. Breakfast is an open, friendly and professional meet-up over a full English breakfast (vegan/vegetarian options included) with excellent speakers. Meet new people as each guest chooses a random table number to mix-up networking.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url