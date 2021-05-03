Business Scoop
Serious Crash Owhiro Bay, Wellington – Wellington

May 3, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a truck and a car on Happy Valley Road, Owhiro Bay.

Police were notified of the crash between Ohiro Road and Lanfill Road at about 1.40pm.

Police were notified of the crash between Ohiro Road and Lanfill Road at about 1.40pm.

The road is closed and there are indications of serious injuries.

Anyone wishing to access the landfill, must do so through the southern end of Happy Valley Road.

